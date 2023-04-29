Sudhir Mishra Accepts Vivek Agnihotris Invitation For an Open Debate Podcast

Home

Entertainment

Sudhir Mishra Accepts Vivek Agnihotri’s Invitation For an Open Debate Podcast

Sudhir Mishra recently accepted filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s invitation for an open debate podcast ahead of Afwaah release.

Sudhir Mishra Accepts Vivek Agnihotri’s Invitation For an Open Debate Podcast

Sudhir Mishra Agrees For an Open Debate With Vivek Agnihotri: Sudhir Mishra, known for his path-breaking cinema recently agreed to Vivek Agnihotri’s invitation for an open debate podcast. Vivek had recently reacted to Sudhir’s tweet where the latter had said that those liberals who criticise The Kashmir Files, do not come to theatre when films are made by other filmmakers. The The Kashmir Files director asked Sudhir to appear in his podcast for a discussion on his upcoming film Afwaah and liberals. The Afwaah filmmaker accepted his invitation on social media. The duo has had opposing views on socio-political issues and cinema. hence, netizens seem to be excited for their upcoming interaction.

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI AND SUDHIR MISHRA’S VIRAL TWEETS:

Who is a liberal? Those who make films against terrorism or the ones who defend/ support terrorism through their art? Or ones who keep quiet? I think there should be an open debate on this but I don’t know if any liberal is ready for it. If you like I can do a podcast with you. https://t.co/8UJKxBgTBx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 28, 2023

I have been inviting lots of self-proclaimed liberals to have an unedited podcast with me but they never come. Btw, this invitation is open to anybody who doesn’t agree with me… I’ll organise everything… provided their intention is dialogue and not just one way accusation. https://t.co/cDwUTU9RQu — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 29, 2023

How about 3rd evening? We will discuss your film and everything you wanted to say… my studio… https://t.co/ew6ToIjqmR — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 29, 2023

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI-SUDHIR MISHRA AGREE FOR AN OPEN DEBATE PODCAST

Vivek had earlier tweeted, “Who is a liberal? Those who make films against terrorism or the ones who defend/ support terrorism through their art? Or ones who keep quiet? I think there should be an open debate on this but I don’t know if any liberal is ready for it. If you like I can do a podcast with you.” Reacting to a news report regarding the same, Sudhir quote tweeted “Let’s do it . It’s time we had a conversation.” The TKF director responded as she wrote in his tweet post “How about 3rd evening? We will discuss your film and everything you wanted to say… my studio…” Sudhir agreed to him and captioned his tweet as “Done ..” Filmmaker Apurva Asrani, known for putting forward his brave vews on nepotism and bullying in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput death case and same sex marriage reacted to the Twitter interaction. He wrote “I am certainly looking forward to this @IAmSudhirMishra & @vivekagnihotri.” Vivek replied to Apurva in his retweet and opined “I have been inviting lots of self-proclaimed liberals to have an unedited podcast with me but they never come. Btw, this invitation is open to anybody who doesn’t agree with me… I’ll organise everything… provided their intention is dialogue and not just one way accusation.”

For the unversed, the Afwaah director tweeted on Friday, April 28, 2023 “Liberals complain about Kashmir Files. Why? Vivek Agnihotri made a film and his audience came to theatres and saw it. But when we make films our audience who criticise Vivek sit on their arse and don’t come to the theatre. Sorry, I had to say it. #afwaah.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s next The Vaccine War will release on August 15, 2023. He is also working on The Delhi Files, based on the 1984 riots. For more updates on Vivek Agnihotri, Sudhir Mishra and Afwaah release, check out this space at India.com.











