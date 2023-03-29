Suhana Khan, Aaryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Raise The Glam Quotient at Tania Shroff Party

Home

Suhana Khan, Aaryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Raise The Glam Quotient at Tania Shroff’s Party, See Pics

A video of Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor walking with their friends at Tania Shroff’s residence goes viral. Watch

Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff celebrated her grand birthday last night in Mumbai. The Bollywood star kids in town, Ahan and Tania’s good friends Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Orhan Awatramani came together to party. The pictures and videos of the same are now going viral on the internet where we can see Suhana and Shanaya flaunting their glamorous avatars.

Here are a few pictures and videos from Tania’s party

A video of Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya walking with their friends at Tania’s residence went viral and all three of them looked hot for the celebration. Suhana and Aaryan arrived for the party in separate cars. Aryan looked dapper in a black hoodie, charcoal pants, and white sneakers. On the other hand, Suhaha looked stunning in an off-shoulder plunging neckline long dress and heels. Shanaya Kapoor turned heads with her sexy avatar in a black tank top, golden skirt, and heels.

Who is Tania Shroff?

Tania Shroff is a fashion designer and influencer, who is rumoured to be dating Suniel Shetty’s son and Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty. Her father Jaidev Shroff is a well-known industrialist and is the global CEO OF UPA Limited and her mother is Romila Shroff. Tania has been featured on multiple magazine covers and has been a part of several commercials for various fashion brands.

Tania Shroff and Ahan Shetty’s relationship

Ahan and Tania knew each other since childhood as they were in the same school. They have been dating each other for almost a decade now. After completing her schooling, Tania went to London for her college studies, so they shared a long-distance relationship for several years.

Suhana Khan and Shanya Kapoor’s professional life

On the work front, Suhana and Shanaya are both gearing up for their big debut in Bollywood. Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and Shanaya will be seen in Karan Johar’s Dharma film Bedhadak.











