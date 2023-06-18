Menu
Entertainment

Suhana Khan as Veronica Stuns in 60s Rom-Com, SRKians go Bonkers, Watch

The Archies Teaser: The wait is finally over as the The Archies teaser is out and netizens are going gaga over the first look. The film is an Indian version of the American comic series, and it has already been adapted as Riverdale. Zoya Akhtar has directed the movie and there has been a lot of buzz ever since the official posters were unveiled by the makers during the production stage. However, it is the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda which makes The Archies the most awaited rom com of 2023. For the unversed, Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor. While Agastya Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

THE ARCHIES TEASER RECREATES 60S NOSTALGIA

The teaser showcases a high school musical setup at a hill station. It is mentioned that the story is set in 1964. The costumes and sets are from the 60s and the actors look convincing as we get a glimpse of Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead. Suhana and Khushi dancing at a student party and Agastya as Archie wooing both Betty and Veronica is nostalgic for Archies fans. The teaser gives a hint of teenage drama showcasing heartbreak, love, suffering and Rock N’ Roll. SRK fans lauded Suhana’s appearance as Veronica and hailed her first appearance.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO THE ARCHIES TEASER:

The Archies teaser was unveiled at the Tudum Film Festival, 2023.

For more updates on The Archies, check out this space at India.com










Source link

