Suhana Khan Bikini Picture Goes Viral, SRK Daughter Flaunts Her Glistening Skin in The Sun

Suhana Khan’s Bikini Picture Goes Viral, SRK’s Daughter Flaunts Her Glistening Skin in The Sun

Suhana Khan is making her debut soon and the fans are excited to see her on-screen. Before that happens, they are crushing over a new picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in which she’s seen posing in a white bikini.

Suhana Khan bikini picture: Suhana Khan is all set with her big debut on-screen with a Netflix series this year. The fans are excited to see her stepping into the shoes of her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan, and becoming a successful actor. Before all of that happens, even a tiny glimpse of Suhana makes her fans go crazy on social media. And that’s exactly what’s happening as we write this.

A new picture of Suhana Khan posing in a white bikini is going viral on social media with many fan clubs sharing it and appreciating her perfectly-toned body. The star kid looks lovely in the photo as she flaunts her caramel skin in a white bikini in what looks like a picture clicked in the Maldives, a frequent place to holiday for Bollywood celebs. Suhana, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, ties her hair in a bun and gazes far into the sea as she strikes a pose on a pool. Check out the viral photo here:

It’s a perfect day on the beach. pic.twitter.com/eo13Qe9lKC — Suhana Khan (@BeingSuhanaKhan) April 27, 2023

The comments on the viral picture show how the fans want to see Suhana making her Bollywood debut as well. The actor has not signed any film yet and is eagerly waiting for the audience to see her performance in the Netflix series which is an Indian adaptation of popular comic The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. Apart from Suhana, it’s also the debut of other star kids including Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s younger daughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan’s son, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. The other kids starring in the series include Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Vedang Raina.

