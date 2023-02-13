Home

Suhana Khan or Palak Tiwari, Who Looked Hotter at The Grand Gen-Z Party Last Night? – See Pics

Suhana Khan and Palak Tiwari were dressed up for an epic party that took place at a popular eatery in Mumbai on Sunday evening. They were joined by several other Gen-Z stars but here’s the million-dollar question.

Suhana Khan or Palak Tiwari, Who Looked Hotter at The Grand Gen-Z Party Last Night – See Pics (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Suhana Khan vs Palak Tiwari party pics: Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shubhman Gill and Nysa Devgan among other Gen-Z stars had a party on Sunday evening at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. It seemed like a grand night out with many star kids dressing up their best to have fun together. However, our eyes caught Suhana and Palak who looked extremely sultry in their respective outfits at the party.

Both the lovely women dolled up in sexy dresses for the event. Suhana, who’s the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, wore a white one-shouldered mini. Palak, who has got the good genes of her mom, Shweta Tiwari, spread the sass in a black bodysuit with a pair of matching pants.

Here’s how Suhana Khan looked at the party:

Here’s what Palak Tiwari wore at the event:

Now, while they were definitely dressed to the T, we found a touch of elegance in Suhana’s look while Palak’s look seemed a bit more on the glamorous side with all the plunging neckline. That is not to say that anyone of them looked better than the other. Both the women nailed their respective party looks and created a statement last night.

