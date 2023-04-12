Home

Suhana Khan Paints The Town Red in HOT Pantsuit as She Turns Brand Ambassador, Watch Video

Suhana Khan attended her first-ever press meet in Mumbai after she was announced as the new face of Maybelline.



Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri never fails to leave a mark wherever she goes. The star kid has once again made jaws drop with her first-ever media event in Mumbai. Suhana Khan wore a sexy red-coloured pantsuit. She exuded boss-lady vibes in a red cropped blazer, matching pants and open wavy curls. Suhana Khan made her entrance with guards all around her and flashed a giant smile. Suhana Khan has been the buzz of the town since she announced she would be making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ wearing a red pantsuit that included a cropped blazer and a matching pair of high-waisted trousers.

WATCH SUHANA KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO

Suhana Khan’s video from the event last night went viral in no time. Her fans showered immense love and admiration in the comment section. Many of them dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful Suhana. Go, girl! Ignore haters.” Many users found an uncanny resemblance between Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. Another user wrote, “She’s so elegant and cute 🥰 so excited for Suhana ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

SUHANA KHAN ADDRESSES THE MEDIA

Suhana Khan also addressed the media and said, “Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I’m just really excited to be here and I can’t wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It’s an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can’t wait to make it shine with all of you.”

Suhana Khan hinted about her partnership earlier in the day on Instagram with photos from New York City. She attended the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University before going back to India in 2021.











