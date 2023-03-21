Home

Entertainment

Suhana Khan Stuns in Stylish White Cotton Outfit in Glamorous Summer Look, See Pics

Suhana Khan looks ravishing and graceful in stylish white cotton outfit in glamorous summer look. – See Pics

Suhana Khan Stuns in Stylish White Cotton Outfit in Glamorous Summer Look, See Pics

Suhana Khan Stuns in Stylish White Cotton Outfit: Suhana Khan always mesmerizes her fans with her fashion statements. The actor knows how to ace her style game, be it ethnic look or western outfits. Suhana recently dropped a sunlit post where she dons a white cotton dress. The The Archies actor is always spot-on with her choice of attire and is often hailed by fashionistas for her ravishing appearances. She recently dazzled at her friend Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday’s sangeet ceremony in a silver embellished net saree. She looked drop-dead-gorgeous and proved with her poise and charm that she is the future star in the making.

CHECK OUT SUHANA KHAN’S VIRAL POST:

SUHANA KHAN MESMERIZES IN STUNNING WHITE COTTON DRESS

Suhana dropped two pictures in her Instagram post and captioned it as “Hi 🙋🏽‍♀️.” Suhana donned a white cotton dress as the perfect summer vacation outfit. She looked captivating and ethereal in the photos. Her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday also posted sweet comments on her pics. Shanaya wrote “Beauty ❤️,” while Ananya commented “HELLO 😍.” Alanna, who recently got married wrote, “Wow 🤩🤩🤩.”

SUHANA KHAN PLAYS VERONICA LODGE IN ZOYA AKHTAR’S THE ARCHIES

Suhana will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar‘s next Netflix drama The Archies, which is an OTT adaptation of the American comic series. Suhana plays the Indianised version of Veronica Lodge, while Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda portrays the titular character, Archie Andrews. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi essays the Indian counterpart of Betty Cooper. The teaser was released in May 2023. Suhana has long black hair, whereas Khushi has bangs. Agastya’s tresses appeared to be curled in the character’s style with a subtle red tinge. The ensemble cast posed in a woodland environment in 1960s costumes on the poster. The teaser featured the cast acting goofy and playful on-site while a catchy tune played in the background. It depicted Archie and his gang’s bond as they play about on what appeared to be a picnic in a park near the woods.

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter.

For more updates on Suhana Khan, check out this space at India.com.











