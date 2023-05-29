Suniel Shetty Recalls Facing Threats and Defending Himself Against the Underworld: I Never Backed Down

Home

Suniel Shetty Recalls Facing Threats and Defending Himself Against Underworld: ‘I Never Backed Down’

Actor Suniel Shetty shed light on the turbulent times when Mumbai’s underworld held a menacing grip on the film industry. Read on!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently shared a glimpse into his daring past and how he fearlessly faced the threats of the underworld. The veteran actor shed light on the turbulent times when Mumbai’s underworld held a menacing grip on the film industry. Recalling the incidents, Shetty revealed in a candid interview with The BarberShop – Shantanu podcast, “We were in an era when the underworld’s influence was rampant. I used to receive calls from them, filled with threats and intimidation. But I never backed down. Instead, I would respond with my own barrage of abuses.”

Suniel Shetty’s bold and unyielding approach even caught the attention of law enforcement officers, who warned him about the potential dangers he was inviting upon himself. They cautioned, “Listen, you’re crazy. You don’t understand, they’ll get upset, and they could do anything.” However, Shetty stood his ground, demanding protection and questioning his own wrongdoing, saying, “What? I’m not wrong; protect me. What have I done?” His unwavering stance was a testament to his courage and refusal to succumb to fear.

Throughout this tumultuous period, Suniel Shetty remained a responsible family man, shielding his children, Athiya and Ahaan, from the dangerous realities he faced. Despite the numerous encounters with the underworld, he never let any of it seep into his children’s lives. “I have never told Athiya and Ahaan what I have done,” Shetty admitted. “I have done some crazy stuff. Got injured, got out of it and self-healed. And that’s where, from a fitness perspective, I always say, ‘Time is the best healer.’”

The Hera Pheri actor even shared how his father thinking about their betterment, moved to Napeansea Road from Lamington Road because of its shady history. Suniel Shetty added, “I won’t say it was a notorious area, but there were gangs and stuff like that. And that’s where the first golden gang of Mumbai came up, in Lamington Road, and there was a history to that. And though it was a great place for his business, he didn’t want the kids to grow up in this area because he says, ‘If I allow them to get into a particular age in this area, that would probably impact them and the way they think.’ He begged, borrowed, stole. He did not steal, but they moved into an area with better culture, better schools, better people.”















