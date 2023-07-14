Menu
Suniel Shetty's Special Relationship Advice To Daughter Athiya Shetty And Son-In-Law KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty opened up about KL Rahul and warned him to not be such a “good boy”. He also shared valuable relationship advice for his daughter Athiya Shetty and asked him to have complete faith in her partner.

Suniel Shetty's Special Relationship Advice To Daughter Athiya Shetty And Son-In-Law KL Rahul
Sunil Shetty will be seen next in Hera Pheri 3.

Suniel Shetty is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and always speaks what’s in his mind. When it comes to his daughter Athiya Shetty, he has never failed to be her biggest cheerleader. The Main Hoon Na actor was one of the happiest persons when Athiya Shetty and India cricketer KL Rahul exchanged vows on January 23 this year. The love birds had a small ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Since then, Athiya and KL Rahul have been enjoying their new phase of life. Athiya Shetty has been a source of support for her husband since he was side-lined before the World Test Championship final due to an injury. In an interview recently, Suniel Shetty offered some special advice to his daughter Athiya about successful relationships. At the same time, he warned his son-in-law to not be such a “good boy”.

Suniel Shetty’s Advice To Daughter Athiya Shetty

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Suniel Shetty was questioned about what advice he would give to his daughter Athiya Shetty. The Hera Pheri actor said, “Be someone who believes in your partner blindly. Trust him (KL Rahul) completely. He is an athlete, he will travel, you will not be able to travel with him all the time. Just like actors, athletes see highs and lows. When they are scoring, they are at the end of the world.”

Suniel Shetty On KL Rahul

When Suniel Shetty was asked if there was a warning he had for his son-in-law KL Rahul, the actor replied, “Do not be such a beautiful human being that we seem inferior when it comes to you. Do not be such a good boy that everyone believes that this is what goodness is all about and not you. That is the kind of a child he is. I always tell Athiya, you are blessed, not necessarily the other way around. Of course, Athiya is a beautiful child but my wife, my mother, my sisters-in-law, my sister all are obsessed with Rahul.”

Suniel Shetty’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will be seen in Hera Pheri 3. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The actor also has Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and Code AI in the pipeline.










