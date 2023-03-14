Home

Viral Video: Sunil Gavaskar Does Naatu Naatu Hook Step After RRR Wins at Oscars 2023, Watch

After RRR’s win at the Oscars 2023, the Naatu Naatu fever gripped the whole of India as the dance number won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. SS Rajamouli’s film became the first Indian track to win the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. Much like Indians, the celebrations continued in Ahmedabad by Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden as they were spotted grooving to RRR’s song Naatu Naatu. The official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Star Sports shared a viral video of Sunil Gavaskar’s dance performance on Twitter. In the video, Ajit Agarkar and Jatin Sapru were also seen shaking their legs alongside Gavaskar and Hayden.

Watch Sunil Gavaskar’s dance on Naatu Naatu ahead of the start of match on Day 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, March 13.

It was truly a memorable day for India as it celebrated two big wins at the Oscars. RRR bagged Oscar for Naatu Naatu in Best Original Song. The Elephant Whisperers won Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Film at the 95th Academy Award.

