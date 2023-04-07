Sunil Grover Reacts to Kapil Sharma Saying Hes Welcome to Work With Him Again: I Am Also…

Home

Entertainment

Sunil Grover Reacts to Kapil Sharma Saying He’s Welcome to Work With Him Again: ‘I Am Also…’

Sunil Grover was asked if he and Kapil Sharma can work together considering the latter has welcomed him on his show many times. Here’s what he said.

Sunil Grover Reacts to Kapil Sharma Saying He’s Welcome to Work With Him Again: ‘I Am Also…’

Mumbai: Actor Sunil Grover is currently exploring the ‘non-fiction’ space in his career and is happy doing that. The actor appears in the ZEE5 film ‘United Kachche’ in which he plays the role of a man who would do anything to go and settle in London. In a promotional interview for the film. he spoke about his career and also answered a question about Kapil Sharma.

The comedian, who’s famous for her epic character Gutthi on the small screen, was asked by Hindustan Times if he’s ready to work with Kapil again. The interviewer mentioned to him that his fellow comedian has welcomed him on his show many times. Sunil, keeping his answer light-hearted said, “Abhi to aisa koi…ya to pujhwalo fir aap… (there’s nothing like that… you can ask him though).” He added, “I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now.”

WHEN KAPIL SHARMA TALKED ABOUT ‘RIVALRIES’

Sunil and Kapil had a fight a few years back after which the two never came together for any show. However, they have been maintaining that there is no bad blood between them anymore. In an interview recently, Kapil talked about his equation with Sunil and said, “People say I have rivalries. But I have no rivalries with anybody, I am the one and only. Call me egotistical if you will… Ask them why they don’t want to work with me. Yes, Sunil and I had a falling out. But, I’m on good terms with the rest of them,” he told Pinkvilla.

After their fallout in 2017 on a flight during a comedy tour, Sunil launched his own comedy show with Farah Khan as the celebrity guest on a separate channel. He teamed up with Krushna for the same. However, Krushna joined Kapil back on his show after some time and played the role of ‘Sapna’ on The Kapil Sharma Show. In 2020, when the news of Sunil Grover undergoing heart surgery came out, Kapil said he talked to him and wished him well.











