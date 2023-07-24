Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 at Box Office: Sunny Deol Slams Film Comparisons Ahead of Releases, Says ‘Barabari Nahi Hai’

Sunny Deol opens his heart on Gadar 2’s box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Here’s what the actor said.

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 at Box Office Sunny Deol Slams Film Comparisons Ahead of Releases ‘Barabari Nahi Hai’

It seems like there is a clash at the box office between Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) on August 11, 2023. Sunny Deol, in a recent interview, expressed his views on such clashes and comparisons between films. He mentioned how his previous film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had clashed with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India in the past, and how people had compared the two films despite their different genres and appeal.

Sunny emphasised that good films should not be compared with others, and he recalled how Gadar had faced some negative perceptions before its release but eventually became a people’s favorite. He also mentioned that this comparison culture is something that has happened with some of his other films in the past, like Ghayal and Dil.

Sunny Deol said, “Gadar did Rs 100 crore plus (at the box office), while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai (People thought Gadar is old sort of film with old songs). On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren’t bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil, which clashed. There is no comparison, but people like to do it.”

Sunny further said, “What I am trying to say is that jo film zyada acchi hoti hai phir bhi aap usko doosre films ke barabari mein le aatey ho. Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo (Why must people compare a good film with others. Films that have no comparison should not be pitted against each other).”

Meanwhile, it was reported that the CBFC is being cautious with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, examining dialogues and scenes to avoid potential controversies like what happened with the film Adipurush.

As the release date approaches, fans of both actors and films will likely be eagerly awaiting their respective releases and box office performance. Box office clashes can often generate a lot of buzz and interest in the industry, but it’s important to remember that each film has its unique appeal and should be appreciated on its own merits.

Check this space for more details on Gadar 2.















