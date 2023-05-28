Home

Sunny Leone Dedicates Emotional Post to Husband Daniel Weber as ‘Kennedy’ Wins Accolades

Sunny Leone recently dedicated an emotional post to her husband Daniel Weber as ‘Kennedy’ is winning accolades at Cannes 2023.

Sunny Leone Dedicates Emotional Post to Husband Daniel Weber: Sunny Leone has finally arrived after a decade long career in Bollywood. The actress is basking high on all the love her upcoming movie Kennedy is receiving. The Anurag Kashyap directorial is wining accolades ever since it got a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023. Sunny is overwhelmed by the positive response to her film. This is the first time she is working with Anurag Kashyap and is thankful for getting to do content driven cinema after a long time. She recently penned an emotional note dedicated to her husband Daniel Weber.

CHECK OUT SUNNY LEONE’S VIRAL POST:

SUNNY LEONE PENS HEARTFELT NOTE FOR HUSBAND DANIEL WEBER

Sunny took to her Instagram handle and shared her and Daniel’s videos from Cannes. The couple were seen locking lips in the mushy clip. The Kennedy actress captioned her post as “God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness! Without you this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!” In an interaction with ETimes she spoke about her Cannes experience and said, “It was amazing to beat Cannes for the very first time for am part of. It is unbelievable here, from the iconic people to the incredible films…just being here is a dream come true.” Sunny also stated that “I can’t believe I am here in Cannes with my film! The significance of this is well and beyond my wildest dreams.”

Kennedy also stars Rahul Bhatt, Abhilash Thapaliyal, Megha Burman and Mohit Takalkar in crucial roles.

