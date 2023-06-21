Home

Sunny Leone Maximises Hotness in Sexy Multi-Coloured Bikini at Exotic Beach Vacation, See Pic

Sunny Leone Maximises Hotness in Multi-Coloured Bikini: Sunny Leone always knows how to mesmerize her fans with her charisma and sex appeal. The actress is one of the most revered fashion icons in B-town as she never shies away from experimenting with her style statements. Sunny looks adorable in both ethnic and western outfits as she is comfortable in her skin. Her confidence and uber-cool persona add up to the glam quotient whenever she posts a beachwear picture on her social media handles. The Kennedy actress recently posted a bikini photo on Twitter and Instagram which left the netizens gasping for breath.

Sunny captioned her Instagram post as, “🏖️#SunnyLeone #beach #bikini #maldives #vacay.” She looked alluring as she sat on the beach near the seashore while donning her smoking hot multi-coloured bikini. The actress wore black sunglasses as she looked at the camera. Sunny brought the much-needed oomph factor in the exotic pic with her wet hair making it more sensual and captivating. Her fans and followers went gaga over her sensuous avatar and dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. A section of naysayers did come up with mean comments. But Sunny has emerged as a star since her upcoming movie Kennedy got a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2023. She is basking high on all the appreciation and accolades that are being showered upon the Anurag Kahsyap directorial. Ugly fame Rahul Bhatt is her co-star in the film. A few weeks ago she had shared her scorching hot pictures from her Maldives vacation. He pics in skimpy monokini and bikinis broke the internet.

Sunny recently accompanied filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at the Sydney Film Festival 2023. The duo is promoting their film Kennedy at the prestigious film festival.

