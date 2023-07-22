Home

Sunny Leone Regrets Dating Russell Peters, Recalls ‘Drinking And Being Really Silly’ Together

Actor Sunny Leone spoke her heart out about her previous relationship in an interview. The actor, who is happily married to Daniel Weber and has three kids, talked about dating American stand-u comic Russell Peters. The popular actor recalled the time when she was dating him and how she ruined a beautiful friendship by doing that.

Sunny was speaking to Mid-Day when she mentioned that she was aware of Russell making jokes on her during his sets and it didn’t matter to her. She said even despite everything, she wishes him well today and hopes to see him again one day. When asked if she as seen Peters using her as a joke in his sets, Sunny said, “Yes, I’ve seen it. I don’t know if he does it now. I’m not upset about it. He can say whatever he wants. It’s okay. It’s totally fine. If it makes people laugh, it doesn’t matter.”

Explaining how she went all ‘silly’ with him and they had a lot of fun together, she added, “He and I were such good friends and we had so much fun together. Everywhere I’d travel to in the US, there were a lot of places where he was because he was doing a show. And we’d just meet, have fun, drink, go out, and just be really silly and really funny. And all of a sudden, we messed up by just going on a date.”

Sunny said it was right after her breakup with Russell that she met Daniel and found her life partner in him. The two got married in 2011 after which she flew back to India and became a Bollywood actor. The actor also released a series on her life on ZEE5 in which a character named Rusty was based on Russell. In the show though, there’s a scene in which Daniel goes on to beat Rusty after he cracks a joke on Sunny – something that Sunny later clarified was an exaggerated scene that had no reference to her real-life.

