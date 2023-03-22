Suriya 42 Producer Reveals Reason Behind The Mega Budget of Suriya Disha Patanis Epic Actioner Because of Rajamouli Sir

Home

Suriya 42 Producer Reveals Reason Behind The Mega Budget of Suriya-Disha Patani’s Epic Actioner: ‘Because of Rajamouli Sir’

Suriya 42 producer recently revealed the reason behind the massive budget of Suriya-Disha Patani’s starrer historical action-drama.

Suriya 42 Producer Reveals Reason Behind Film’s Mega Budget: Suriya’s mega-budget epic actioner Suriya 42 has created a lot of hype among Kollywood fans ever since its motion poster was released in September 2022. The Tamil historical action-saga will showcase the actor as a warrior. The first look also gives a glimpse of the high-octane action sequences and grand VFX in the magnum opus. Now, the film’s producer Gnanavel Raja has opened up on the massive budget of the film made on a big-scale. He also heaped praise on Telugu blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise and Baahubali series. Gnanavel also heaped praise on SS Rajamouli for pushing the boundaries which has inspired South filmmakers towards making larger-than-life movies.

SURIYA 42 PRODUCER HEAPS PRAISE ON SS RAJAMOULI

In an interaction with Galatta’s Youtube channel, Gnanavel said “After seeing the motion poster of the film by the director, I understood that I am not producing a normal film. This film is made on a budget that’s thrice the amount of Suriya’s biggest film so far. Even Suriya sir doesn’t know this because he will panic.” He further added “Be it Pushpa or Suriya 42 or any project from here, if it is making noise in Mumbai, it is because of Rajamouli sir. If he hadn’t done something like Baahubali, we would have nothing to do in Bombay. The reason behind Suriya 42’s big budget is Rajamouli. If he hadn’t opened the window, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Suriya 42 is directed by Siva, also known as Sivakumar Jayakumar or Siruthai Siva. He has directed Ajith Kumar starrer Vivegam (2017) and Rajnikanth-Nayanthara starrer Annaatthe (2021). The film also marks the Tamil debut of Disha Patani. Suriya last year announced about his upcoming action-drama on social nedia by sharing the motion poster and captioned his post as “We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure (sic).”

