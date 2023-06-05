Home

Entertainment

‘It’s A Wrap For Aarya 3’: Sushmita Sen Announces The Happy News With A Video

Sushmita shared a happy video of herself from the sets of Aarya 3.

Sushmita suffered a heart attack earlier this year.

Sushmita Sen’s Aarya is one of the most-anticipated web series. Now, there’s good news for all of Sushmita’s fans. The former Miss Universe has finished shooting for the series. The actress has shared a happy video of herself from the sets of Aarya 3. Announcing the end of the shooting, the actress wrote, “And it’s a wrap.”

In the video, the actress can be seen all cheerful, laughing her heart out and dancing with the director of the show Ram Madhvani. She goes on to give her co-star Sikandar Kher the “warmest hug ever.”

“Here’s to @amitamadhvani @madhvaniram #kapilsharma #Shradha @disneyplushotstar @officialrmfilms @endemolshineind & the MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!! Thank you #aaryafamily. Warmest hug ever Daulat @sikandarkher. I love you guys,” she wrote along with the video.

Reacting to the video, Sikandar Kher wrote, “As they say .. Congo to all of us.”

“Always looking gorgeous,” a fan wrote.

Can’t wait to see Aarya 3,” a comment read.

Earlier this year, the shoot of Aarya 3 was halted after Sushmita suffered a heart attack. A couple of days after the incident, the actress informed her fans that she underwent an angioplasty. Talking about her health, she said that there was 95 percent blockage in one of her arteries.

Sushmita Sen took it easy for a bit. The diva was back in action soon after. “She’s meaner. She’s fearless. She’s back. #AaryaSeason3 resumes shoot,” the actress wrote in April.

The third season of Aarya promises to be even more action-packed. Sushmita Sen had earlier dropped a video where she was seen practicing Kalaripayattu, an ancient Indian martial art.

Talking about Aarya, the popular web series received immense love soon after it was unveiled on Disney + Hotstar. The first season was released in June 2020 and Season 2 went live in December 2021. Both the seasons garnered a lot of praise for the intriguing content, dramatic plotline and stellar performances.

On the work front, Sushmita will also appear in Taali. The project is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.















