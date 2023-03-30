Home

Sushmita Sen Celebrates One Month of Angioplasty, Dedicates a Gratitude Note to Life And Cinema

Sushmita Sen recently celebrated one month of angioplasty, and dedicated a gratitude note to life and cinema.



Sushmita Sen Celebrates One Month of Angioplasty: Sushmita Sen recently wrote a gratitude note as she celebrated one month of her angioplasty. She revealed that she is ‘exactly doing what she loves the most.’ On first week of March 2023, Sushmita informed her fans and followers about suffering a heart attack on social media. She wrote “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back,” she wrote as she urged her fans to take care of her health. The actor also showed another example of her positive spirit and joked about having a big heart.”…my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’.”

SUSHMITA SEN CELEBRATES ONE MONTH OF ANGIOPLASTY

Sushmita shared a black and white video and captioned her post as “Celebrating the completion of one month since my Angioplasty…by doing exactly what I love doing…WORKING!!! 😁💃🏻❤️🎶Lights, camera, ACTION & of course @flavienheldt creating his magic!!!😉😀👏 This beautiful song, a forever favourite plays on repeat!!!😍🎶💃🏻 #sharing #thisvibe #thislife #thislove #thisgratitude #thisnaughtyme 😉😄💋 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️.” She had previously spoken about her treatment in live video and said “So many things have happened to so many people in the last month, all we can do is count our blessings… I shouted out that message (about her heart attack) and love came pouring in, good wishes came pouring in… my life’s greatest learning is generation of goodness and fantastic energy. I love you all for that, so thank you.” Revealing about her health condition, Sushmita told “I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, ‘it did not help her’, but that is not good. It did help me. I survived a very big heart attack. It was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery, I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle. I believe that for what it is worth, it was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something.”

CHECK OUT SUSHMITA SEN’S VIRAL POST:

SUSHMITA SEN FEELS EXERCISE IS IMPORTANT FOR EVERYONE

The actor also gave her views on linking exercise to heart attack and pointed out “A lot of young people are not surviving heart attacks, so it is very important to keep checking yourself. Women need to understand that heart attacks is not a men’s thing. Also, it is nothing to be afraid of, but it is important to be vigilant. When you get a new lease to life, you respect it and are careful and that is when you learn to exercise and strengthen your will even more.”

Sushmita debuted in the film industry with the 1996 film Dastak. She later went on to do popular roles in the movies Biwi No. 1 (1999), Chingaari (2006), Main Hoon Na (2004), and Aankhen (2002) among others. She has to upcoming web serries slated for release – Aarya 3 and Taali.

