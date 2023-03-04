Home

Sushmita Sen Heart Attack Update: Actress Reveals She Had 95% Blockage in Main Artery, Says 'I Will be Back Soon'

Sushmita Sen Heart Attack Update: Sushmita Sen recently shared a video regarding her health update. Putting an end to all the speculations on social media and curiosity among her fans and well-wishers, the actress conducted a live session. Sushmita thanked everyone for their prayers as she spoke with a sore throat on her Instagram live and opened up about her treatment. The Arya actress underwent the angioplasty procedure at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on February 27, 2023, and was discharged on March 1, 2023. She took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as “Thank you ALL 🤗❤️🙏#livesession #gratitude #love #allheart #blessed 😁😇💃🏻I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 😍”.

Expressing her gratitude to her fans and followers, she said “So many things have happened to so many people in the last month, all we can do is count our blessings… I shouted out that message (about her heart attack) and love came pouring in, good wishes came pouring in… my life’s greatest learning is generation of goodness and fantastic energy. I love you all for that, so thank you.” Revealing about her health condition, Sushmita told “I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, ‘it did not help her’, but that is not good. It did help me. I survived a very big heart attack. It was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery, I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle. I believe that for what it is worth, it was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something.” She further pointed out “A lot of young people are not surviving heart attacks, so it is very important to keep checking yourself. Women need to understand that heart attacks is not a men’s thing. Also, it is nothing to be afraid of, but it is important to be vigilant. When you get a new lease to life, you respect it and are careful and that is when you learn to exercise and strengthen your will even more.”

The actress thanked her doctors for the support and care and stated that “A few very important people, who made a huge difference in getting me here in one piece, it took an army of people, let me tell you… this is my thank you post, which is my Instagram Live because these people went out of their way to do things for me… they also respected the fact that I like my privacy. So, this whole thing was kept very hushed and private…’Mr and Mrs Madhvani, I cannot thank you guys enough’…To all my consulting doctors… one phone call and everyone picked up their phones and I got all the opinions I needed. Thank you all of you, it was a huge blessing.”

Sushmita also had a message for her ‘favourite cardiologist’, who said she had a big heart, “Thank you for making all of this so painless.” She concluded by saying “I promise you this is the beginning of many lives. I will be back very very soon. As I say ‘Dugga Dugga (Salutations to Goddess Durga)’. Aapko bohot saara pyaar (lots of love to all of you)”.

Sushmita debuted in the film industry with the 1996 film Dastak. She later went on to do popular roles in the movies Biwi No. 1 (1999), Chingaari (2006), Main Hoon Na (2004), and Aankhen (2002) among others.












