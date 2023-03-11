Home

Sushmita Sen Receives Thunderous Applause as She Walks The Ramp After Heart Attack, Shares Inside Videos From LFW 2023

Sushmita Sen receives loud cheers as she turns showstopper for Anushree Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The actor returns to ramp days after her heart attack and fans find it so inspiring.

Sushmita Sen Receives Thunderous Applause as She Walks The Ramp After Heart Attack, Shares Inside Videos From LFW 2023 (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushmita Sen’s viral video from LFW 2023: Actor Sushmita Sen returned to work on Saturday as she walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023 as the showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy. Wearing a yellow lehenga, the former Miss Universe set the ramp on fire with her magical presence. With her hands folded and a big smile on her face, the actor bowed down to the audience amid thunderous applause from them. Sushmita, who has attended many fashion shows in her life, remained the highlight of the LFW this year since it was her first walk after suffering a heart attack and the angioplasty that she went underwent later.

The popular actor set a brilliant example of a woman’s strength and resilience as she talked to the paparazzi and also walked the ramp like the world is her runway. Later, on Instagram, she revealed that it was a special day for her and she was grateful for Anushree Reddy, the designer, who decided to approach her to be the showstopper for her show. Sushmita seemed over the moon as she went live on Instagram after her walk and expressed just how she felt fulfilled at that moment on the stage.

The actor also shared a clip from inside the show where the crowd was seen cheering hard for her as she stepped on the ramp.

WATCH SUSHMITA SEN’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM LAKME FASHION WEEK 2023:

Earlier this week, the actor revealed that she survived a heart attack a few days back and had to undergo an angioplasty after which stents were placed in her heart. A part of her revelatory post on Instagram read, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ 😉😄❤️ (sic).”

Sushmita was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl at the fashion show. He held her hand and just stood by her side as she made her way in and out of the venue. The actor was also accompanied by her younger daughter Alisah.

Sushmita is and will always be the woman we love the most! More power to her!











