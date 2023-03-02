Home

Entertainment

Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack, Doing Fine Now – Official Confirmation

Actor Sushmita Sen reveals that she suffered a heart attack a few days back. The actor said she’s doing fine now and just wanted to inform her friends and well wishers of her health.

Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack, Doing Fine Now – Official Confirmation

Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack: Actor Sushmita Sen reveals she recently suffered a heart attack and had to undergo an angioplasty. The former Miss Universe is doing fine now. Sush, as she is lovingly called, took to social media on Thursday at noon to inform her fans and well-wishers about the news. The popular actor wrote in the caption of her Instagram post that she was taken to the hospital where the doctors suggested angioplasty and stents were placed in her heart.

I SUFFERED A HEART ATTACK: SUSHMITA SEN

“I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back,” she wrote as she urged her fans to take care of her health. The actor also showed another example of her positive spirit and joked about having a big heart. “…my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart,” she added in the caption. Sushmita, who’s 47 years old, talked about thanking those who helped her get back on her feet after the attack. The actor said she would make another post to express her gratitude for the doctors and the entire team of people who stood by her during the tough time.

Sushmita’s full post read: “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” 🤗👏❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) 😍 I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ 😉😄❤️ lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! 🤗❤️🙏 This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! 😇😁🤗❤️🎶💋 I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga 🤗❤️🙏(sic).”

CHECK SUSHMITA SEN’S VIRAL POST ABOUT SUFFERING A HEART ATTACK:

Sushmita is one of the most loved faces in the country. The actor is a mother of two daughters – Alisah and Renee. She often takes to social media to share glimpses of her workout and rigorous yoga schedule. Sushmita is also currently busy shooting for her upcoming web series – Aarya 3. The first season of the series, streaming on Disney+Hotstar, was nominated at the International Emmys. She plays the role of a young mother born into a family of gangsters who would do anything to protect her kids.

Sushmita debuted in the film industry with the 1996 film Dastak. She later went on to do popular roles in the movies Biwi No. 1 (1999), Chingaari (2006), Main Hoon Na (2004), and Aankhen (2002) among others.

We wish her a speedy recovery!











