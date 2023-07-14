Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Suspected Drug Dealer in Connection to Robert De Niros Grandson Leandros Death Case Arrested

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Suspected Drug Dealer in Connection to Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro’s Death Case Arrested

An alleged drug dealer known as the “Percocet Princess” has been arrested for allegedly selling Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro a fentanyl-laced pill before his death.



Published: July 14, 2023 8:13 PM IST


By IANS

Suspected Drug Dealer in Connection to Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Death Case Arrested
Suspected Drug Dealer in Connection to Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro’s Death Case Arrested

Suspect in Connection to Robert De Niro’s Grandson’s Death Arrested: An alleged drug dealer known as the “Percocet Princess” has been arrested for allegedly selling Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro a fentanyl-laced pill before his death. Sofia Haley Marks, 20, allegedly sold Leandro De Niro Rodriguez drugs before he was found dead in his Financial District apartment on July 2, The New York Post reported.

She was arrested around 6 p.m. on Thursday, during an undercover sting operation conducted by the NYPD, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security, the paper said, quoting sources. She’s been federally charged with the distribution of narcotics and is expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court.

Police have been probing Leandro’s death as a possible overdose after a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia were found near the teenager’s body. Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, is Robert De Niro’s eldest daughter with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. Drena has claimed her son had died after being sold pills laced with fentanyl.

She wrote on her social media: “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.

“So for all these people still f*****g around selling and buying this s**t, my son is gone forever.”

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.










Source link

Previous article
Over 1,000 patients successfully treated at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, IBA partners exclusively for Proton Beam Therapy Training
Next article
Gautam Gambhir To Leave Lucknow Super Giants? Major Update On Two-Time IPL-Winning KKR Skipper
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Gautam Gambhir To Leave Lucknow Super Giants? Major Update On Two-Time IPL-Winning KKR Skipper

admin -

Over 1,000 patients successfully treated at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, IBA partners exclusively for Proton Beam Therapy Training

admin -
Since its inception in 2019, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre...

pTron expands its line of Smartwatch and TWS with new premium models

admin -
 pTron, Made in India brand rapidly growing and leading maker known...

TTF 2023 Receives Unprecedented Response

admin -
TTF 2023 was inaugurated by Shri Babul Supriyo, Hon’ble Minister-in-charge, Tourism,...

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights