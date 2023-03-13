Home

Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad Set Couple Goals in Mehendi And Wedding Pics – See Photos

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are setting couple goals in their Mehendi and Haldi pictures that are breaking the internet.

Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad Set Couple Goals: Swara Bhasker is having the moment of her lifetime as she enters a new phase of her life. She is already legally married to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad through Special Marriages Act that facilitates interfaith wedding between couples. Now, Swara and Fahad have gone all traditional as they once again take their vows. Previously, their mushy haldi pictures had gone viral and netizens hailed the power couple. Now, photos from her mehendi and wedding are also breaking the internet. Swara and Fahad met each other during the anti-CAA protests and ever since came closer before starting the journey of companionship.

CHECK OUT SWARA BHASKER’S VIRAL WEDDING PICS:

SWARA BHASKER AND FAHAD AHMAD DAZZLE AT THEIR WEDDING

On her mehendi ceremony, Swara was seen donning an orange chudidaar and dancing in a joyful mood. She and Fahad were also getting henna applied on their palms during their mehendi night. Swara looked ravishing on her wedding day as she dazzled in a red saree. While Fahad wore a kurta-pajama set teamed with a yellow waist-court. The couple were also seen twinning in green during the sangeet ceremony. After Swara’s court marriage, her Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut had congratulated her and wrote “You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities … (red heart emojis).” Swara responded and wrote, “Thank you, Kangana! (Two hearts emoji) May you have every happiness and joy (hug and purple heart emojis).” Swara replied with a sweet tweet and captioned it as “Thank you Kangana! May you have every happiness and joy”.

Swara got married to Fahad by submitting their papers on January 6, 2023 under the Special Marriage Act.

