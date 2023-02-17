Swara Bhasker Ditches Celebrity Designers For Her Mother Gorgeous Red Saree And Jewellery at Court Marriage With Fahad Ahmad

Home

Swara Bhasker Ditches Celebrity Designers For Her Mother’s Gorgeous Red Saree And Jewellery at Court Marriage With Fahad Ahmad – See Pics

Swara Bhasker added a personal touch at her wedding as she simply wore her mother’s accessories and saree. See pics

Swara Bhasker Ditches Designers And Wore Mother’s Red Saree, Jwellery For Wedding

Actress Swara Bhasker has tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad, the president of Samajwadi Party’s youth wing in Maharashtra. On Friday, Swara took to her social media to share beautiful and adorable moments from their wedding. She revealed that they submitted papers for their court marriage on January 6 this year, under the Special Marriage Act. In a series of posts, Swara got applauded for being real. She was praised by netizens for ditching designer wears on her big day, instead, choosing her mother’s red saree and jwellery. She captioned, “So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour 🙂 and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct. Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi.”

So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour 🙂 and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct

Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi ♥️✨@theUdayB pic.twitter.com/YwLS5ARbj4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad

✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Swara in a bright red saree poses with Fahad, who wore the same colour jacket. The couple also struck a pose with their parents. The newlyweds were seen dancing while holding hands.

Hence, if you're looking for inspiration, then save these pics!












