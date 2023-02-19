Home

Swara Bhasker Drops a Funny Meme on Her Post-Wedding Celebration Plans

Swara Bhasker recently shared a funny meme from American sitcom ‘The Office’ on her post-wedding celebration plans.

Swara Bhasker Drops a Funny Meme on Her Wedding: Swara Bhasker recently shared a funny meme on her low-key wedding. The actor was hailed by netizens for the close-knit ceremony as opposed to Bollywood’s grand pre-wedding and post-wedding festivities. Swara received heartwarming wishes as soon as she announced her marriage with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. Her Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut also congratulated the couple on commencing the journey of companionship. Kangana wrote in her tweet, “You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities … (red heart emojis).” Swara thanked her colleague with a sweet message. Now, the actor has shared a meme as a quote retweet on her post-wedding party speculations.

CHECK OUT SWARA BHASKER’S VIRAL TWEET:

Samanvay has read every thought in my head 🤣🤣🤣🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/n9yaHzPWyx — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 18, 2023

SWARA BHASKER SHARES THE OFFICE MEME ON HER LOW-KEY WEDDING

The meme from the American sitcom The Office shows Steve Carrell’s clueless office employee shaking the hand of his boss. It reads, “People lauding the simplicity of Swara Bhasker’s wedding / Swara Bhasker, who had planned a grand celebration in March.” Swara wrote, adding laughing face and hugs emojis, “Samanvay [the Twitter user] has read every thought in my head.” Responding to the same Swara captioned her post as, “Samanvay has read every thought in my head (laughing and smiling emojis)”. She had previously thanked Kangana for her wishes and said in her reply “Thank you, Kangana! (Two hearts emoji) May you have every happiness and joy (hug and purple heart emojis)”.

Swara got married to Fahad by submitting their papers on January 6, 2023 under the Special Marriage Act.

