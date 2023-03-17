Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Wedding Reception: Rahul Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan Bless Newlyweds in Delhi

Home

Entertainment

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s Wedding Reception: Rahul Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan Bless Newlyweds in Delhi – See Inside Pics

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s wedding reception inside pics from Delhi: After having a court wedding in January this year, the couple hosted a lavish wedding reception in Delhi which was attended by both Bollywood celebs and politicians.

Rahul Gandhi at Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s wedding reception

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s Wedding Reception Pics: Actor Swara Bhasker got married to Samajwadi Party’s Fahad Ahmad in a court marriage earlier this year. On March 16, Thursday, the couple hosted a wedding reception in Delhi, inviting the who’s who of the political world and Bollywood. The pictures from their star-studded wedding reception are now going viral on social media and the couple is seen looking absolutely lovely in their traditional outfits.

Swara, who announced her marriage on social media in February this year, wears a bright pink and red lehenga while the groom dons a golden sherwani. The duo poses for beautiful pictures in front of the statement photo wall with #SwaadAnusaar written on it.

CHECK SWARA BHASKER-FAHAD AHMAD’S PHOTOS FROM THEIR WEDDING RECEPTION IN DELHI HERE

Apart from their family members and close friends, Swara and Fahad saw the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan at their reception. Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal also attended the function that took place at a posh hotel in the capital.

While Rahul kept it simple in a white kurta, Kejriwal wore his signature checkered blue shirt. Jaya Bachchan looked radiant in a white and yellow embroidered kurta as she wore a mask at the party.

Swara and Fahad celebrated their union with many pre-wedding ceremonies that remained common to both religions. The duo had a Qawwali night on Thursday which was graced by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The duo also had their Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies in Delhi. They are now expected o throw another reception in Mumbai soon. Our heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds!











