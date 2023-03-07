Swara Bhasker Fahad Ahmads Wedding Invite Has Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhaenge Reference Poetry And Ghalib See Pics

Home

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad’s viral quirky wedding invitation has ‘Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhaenge’ reference, apart from poetry and Ghalib. – See Pics

Swara Bhasker’s Wedding Invite Says ‘Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhaenge’: Swara Bhasker is enjoying the new phase in her life as she has commenced the journey of companionship. Unlike Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the actor had a very low profile and simple wedding. Swara got married to Samajwadi Part leader Fahad Ahmad through Special Marriages Act. The Special Marriages Act, 1954 allows people from different religious background to get married. The couples have to serve a notice with the relevant documents to the Marriage Officer 30 days before the intended date of the marriage. As the actor was also attacked by a section of radicals and trolls for her interfaith marriage, her wedding invite card has recently gone viral.

The wedding invite designers shared the card and captioned their Instagram post as “We had the opportunity to work on the wedding invite for the fearless and fabulous @reallyswara and @fahadzirarahmad Swara and Fahad wanted the invite to capture how they met and fell for each other during a citizen protest, their memories of Mumbai and Marine Drive, their abiding love for the movies, and of course, for their beautiful cat, Ghalib 🐾. Illustration: @anupamarunachalam Design: @prateeq #weddinginvitations #wedding #weddinginspiration #weddinginvitation #invitations”. Swara was also wished by her Tanu Weds Returns co-star Kangana Ranaut on her wedding. Kangana had tweeted “You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities … (red heart emojis).” Swara thanked her colleague and wrote in her reply that “Thank you, Kangana! (Two hearts emoji) May you have every happiness and joy (hug and purple heart emojis)”. The wedding invite also has “Hum Kaagaz Nahin Dikhaenge’ reference as well.

Swara and Fahad were both part of the strong anti-CAA protests that took place at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan in February 2020. While Swara led large groups of people at the protest and chanted ‘Azaadi’ slogans, Fahad also turned out to become one of the faces of the movement. They got married by submitting their papers on January 6, 2023 under the Special Marriages Act.

