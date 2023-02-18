Swara Bhasker Responds to Kangana Ranauts Engagement Wishes With a Sweet Message May You Have Every Happiness

Home

Swara Bhasker recently replied to her former co-star Kangana Ranaut’s engagement wishes with a sweet message.

Swara Bhasker Responds to Kangana Ranaut’s Engagement Wishes With a Sweet Message: ‘May You Have Every Happiness’

Swara Bhasker Responds to Kangana Ranaut’s Engagement Wishes: Swara Bhasker recently got married to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in a close-knit ceremony. The couple had a court marriage and were flooded with congratulatory messages from family, relatives, friends and fans. B-town celebs also took to social media to wish Swara and Fahad. The actor also got best wishes from her Tanu Weds Manu Returns co-star Kangana Ranaut. The duo share a love and hate relationship on social media due to their contrasting socio-political views. Netizens and gossip mongers had speculated that the two former co-stars were not on speaking terms. However, Kangana’s wishes to Swara and the latter’s sweet response has put an end to all the internet hate.

CHECK OUT SWARA BHASKER’S VIRAL TWEET REPLY TO KANGANA RANAUT:

Thank you Kangana! 💕 May you have every happiness and joy 🤗💜 https://t.co/USh4CXoYrY — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 18, 2023

SWARA RESPONDS TO KANGANA WITH A SWEET MESSAGE

The Dhaakad actor had captioned her tweet as, “You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities … (red heart emojis).” Swara responded and wrote, “Thank you, Kangana! (Two hearts emoji) May you have every happiness and joy (hug and purple heart emojis).”

Swara got married to Fahad by submitting their papers on January 6, 2023 under the Special Marriage Act.

