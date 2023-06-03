Home

Taapsee Pannu Beats The Heat in Miami in Scorching Hot Bikini, Watch

Taapsee Pannu Beats The Heat at Miami: The summer season has brought enough reasons for our Bollywood celebs to head for exotic vacations. Everyone is flying off to Maldives in order to spend some time at the resort and chill by the poolside and serene beaches. Not just movies, B-town actors also have love for swimming and seaside in their real life as well. Adventure sports like underwater diving and river rafting are the adventure sports quite popular among tourists. Taapsee Pannu, who is a sports and fitness enthusiast is currently chilling at Miami. The actress shared her fun video while holidaying at the beach.

CHECK OUT TAAPSEE PANNU’S VACATION VIDEO FROM MIAMI:

TAAPSEE PANNU SIZZLES IN HOT BEACHWEAR IN MIAMI

Taapsee took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Miami you beauty!” The video starts with the Blurr actress running over the beach in a scorching hot tiny black bikini. Taapsee looks alluring in her sexy beachwear as she flaunts her hot-toned legs. She is then seen walking over the sand while wearing a stunning black sarong over her bikini. Her dop-dead-gorgeous looks have left netizens gasping for breath. Taapsee is very particular about her diet and fitness and follows a disciplined gym regime. Her commitment towards a healthy lifestyle reflects in her washboard abs. In the background the song from Dil Se with Tamil lyrics plays as the actress comes out of the water and makes a splash while donning a sizzling yellow bikini. Her fans and followers dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. Ali Fazal commented on her post and wrote, “Yaar yeh kaunsa holiday chal raha hai (Buddy, this from which holiday tour?)…back to back so niceee.” Taapsee replied, “@alifazal ab ho Gaya Khatam (Now it is over). Summer holidays over now time to start SUPW classes.”

Taapsee will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

