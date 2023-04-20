Home

Entertainment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Fame Shailesh Lodha Files Legal Suit Against Asit Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Shailesh Lodha has filed a legal suit against producer Asit Modi.



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Fame Shailesh Lodha Files Legal Suit Against Asit Modi

Shailesh Lodha Files Legal Suit Against Asit Modi: Shailesh Lodha, who played writer and Jethalal essayed by Dilip Joshi’s friend Taarak Mehta in the popular Indian sitcom has filed a legal suit against producer Asit Modi. Ever since, the exit of Dayaben portrayed by Disha Vakani, Shailesh and other actors from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma quitting the show there is an internal rift within the production house. It has been reported by multiple entertainment portals and tabloids that the actors are having differences with Asit Modi. Several reports were published in January 2023, claiming that Shailesh has been for more than six months for his due payment. He is one of the actors who took a midway exit from the comedy series.

SHAILESH LODHA FILES LEGAL CASE AGAINST PRODUCER ASIT MODI

Shailesh filed a complaint against Modi for his pending dues and sued his production company in first week of March 2023., as reported by Hindustan Times. He reached out to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and initiated a corporate insolvency resolution under Section 9, as Modi could not pay his debts. The court hearing is slated for May 2023. In an interaction with HT, Shailesh told “The matter is subjudice and under court, so I’ll not comment anything on this.” Asit Modi did not comment on the issue and excused himself. However, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma project head Sohil Ramani said “There isn’t much to say that hasn’t been said earlier. Shailesh Lodha has been like a family only. When he left we respected that. And on numerous occasions through email and on telephone we have requested him to come to the office to sign all required paperwork and take his remaining numeration. We have never denied or refused to give his payment. In every company when people leave, they have to sign full and final papers before complete payment is released. Where is the issue? Instead of going around and complaining, isn’t it better to simply follow the regular procedure?” On being quizzed how they wish to pursue the case, Ramani stated that “We are not pursuing any case, because we did not refuse to give his payment. We have already informed sir (Lodha) to take his dues and sign the required papers.”

SHAILESH LODHA SAID PRODUCER IS NOT BIGGER THAN THE ARTIST

A few months ago Shailesh had opened up about leaving TMKOC at an event and opined “In this country, publishers wear a diamond ring, and a writer, who wants to get his book published, has to shell out money. If people, who earn from the talent of other people, start considering themselves over and above the talented people, then a talented person should raise their voices. Maybe I am one of those talented people who has raised his voice.” He further added “Those who earn popularity due to the work of an artist cannot be bigger than the artist. Any publisher in the world cannot be bigger than the writer. Any producer cannot be bigger than the actor. He is a businessman. If any businessman tries to overpower the actor or poet in me, I will strongly condemn it.”











