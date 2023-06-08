Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Ex-Director Malav Rajda Reveals The Set is a Sexist Place

Home

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ex-Director Malav Rajda Reveals The Set is a Sexist Place

Amid controversies, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s former director Malav Rajda revealed TMKOC set is sexist place. Read his full statement here.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has recently faced a series of controversies, involving actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, producer Asit Kumarr Modi, and the show’s makers. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal spoke out against Asit Kumarr Modi and the makers, and she was supported by Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda. Malav Rajda, who directed the sitcom for 14 years before leaving due to feeling “saturated,” discussed the accusations and emphasized the existence of different perspectives.

Calling TMKOC set a sexist place, the director revealed how they used to call male actors first to shoot and then female actors. “Kahi bar kya hota hai, actors often think from their point of view, humko sab sochna padhta hai. Aaj agar combination shoot karna hai jaha gents bhi ho, ladies bhi ho, humlog gents ka close pehle kar lenge kyunki agle din subah gents ka call time jaldi hoga and ladies ka late see hoga. But they don’t understand this, unko lagta hai ki wo log ayese hi baithe hai and udhar gents log ka shooting ho gaya,” Malav told Pinkvilla.

Malav further explained that the show has become male-centric ever since Disha Vakani’s exit. He added, “Kyunki after Daya, the show became more male-centric, be it Bhide or Jethalal or Popatlal. Unke story bhi zyada hoti hai aur kaam bhi. They are working more hours. So, as a director, I have to see that they remain fresh. Male chauvinistic bolke ayesa kuch nahi hai”.

Malav on how seniority comes on the set. “Aaj agar Jethalal ka scene hai toh Dilip bhai ka pehle karna padhta hai kyunki wo senior actor hai. Wo mahiney ke 26 din shoot karta hai, so he needs to be fresh. But ladies log, mahine ke 10-12 din shoot karte hai. Toh kabhi kisiko lagta hai ki yaar, humara pehle nahi huya,” Malav stated.

A few days ago, Monika Bhadoriya alleged that females are not respected on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and said, “They do not value females. If a female actor is done with her shoot, they ask them to stay back. They try to finish male actor’s shoot first. Come what may, they do not value females there.”















