Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Lashes Out at Co-Star For Supporting Asit Modi Amid Sexual Harassment Row

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry recently lashed out at her co-star for supporting producer Asit Modi amid sexual harassment row.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recently accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi of sexual harassment. The actress also filed a complaint with the Mumbai police regarding the same. Asit Modi responded to the same and said that he will file a legal suit against her for trying to defame him. The Mumbai Police has mentioned in its statement “Actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry, and soon the statement of the people related to this matter will be recorded.”

CHECK OUT JENNIFER MISTRY BANSIWAL’S CRYPTIC INSTAGRAM STORY:

JENNIFER MISTRY BANSIWAL SLAMS HIS MALE CO-STAR FOR SUPPORTING ASIT MODI

Now, the TMKOC actress has lashed out at one of her male co-stars for supporting Asit Modi. She also mentioned about another actor Mandar Chandwadkar who plays Atmaram Tukaram Bhide to be working under Asit Modi. Jennifer, in an interaction with News 18 Showsha, told “He (Mandar Chandwadkar) is a male too. What will he say when he himself is a male? He will do whatever Asit Kumarr Modi will tell him. Anything. The co-star who called me yesterday also abused Mandar for over 45 minutes. ‘Sa*** yeh kaise palat gaya (How did he flip)’. I told him, ‘I do not care’. Let him do whatever he wants to do. I do not care. Everyone knows why he is with Asit Kumarr Modi. He works only as per Asit Kumarr Modi.”

Jennifer played Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi in the Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

