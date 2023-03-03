TAJ Divided By Blood Twitter Review Naseeruddin Shahs Epic Drama on Dark Side of Mughals Hailed by Netizens Check Reactions

Home

TAJ: Divided By Blood Twitter Review: Naseeruddin Shah’s Epic-Drama on Dark Side of Mughals Hailed by Netizens – Check Reactions

TAJ: Divided By Blood Twitter Review: Naseeruddin Shah starrer period-drama series TAJ: Divided By Blood is getting overwhelming reaction from netizens. The epic show narrates the lives of Mughals during Emperor Akbar’s reign. Naseeruddin portrays the character of Akbar, while veteran actor Dharmendra essays the role of Sufi saint Shaikh Salim Chishti. Aditi Rao Hydari is playing the royal courtesan at Akbar’s court. She allegedly had a blossoming romance with Prince Jehangir aka Salim. Salim and Anarkali’s love story has earlier been showcased in K Asif’s classic blockbuster Mughal-E-Azam. Tragedy king Dilip Kumar and yesteryear’s actor Madhubala portrayed Salima and Anarkali respectively. Prior to Naseer, Prithviraj Kapoor and Hirthik Roshan have played Akbar in Mughal-E-Azam (1960) and Jodhaa-Akbar (2008). Despite of mixed reactions to TAJ: Divided By Blood, netizens have praised the web show for showcasing the dark side of Mughal era.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO TAJ: DIVIDED BY BLOOD:

It is a widely held belief that the Mughals were the epitome of power, but evidence about the affair between Akbar and Anarkali exposed a startlingly different aspect of their https://t.co/e374y0XGgj has been clearly defined in the show TAJ. #TAJOnZEE5 — Nupur Sharma 🇮🇳 ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@nupursharma1_) March 2, 2023

Hypocrites with no shame; the ruling period of Mughals was powerful but their real face never came out. For me, the Mughal era was vulgar with no morals. The TAJ show has tried to bring their ugly truth out and I want these people to be bashed. Shameful!#TAJOnZEE5

— Sachya (@sachya2002) March 2, 2023

@ZEE5India #TAJDividedByBlood A gargantuan tale of epic proportions; ‘Taj’ is a visual extravaganza. Indeed a crowning glory in the (cluttered) OTT space! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) -BHAVIKK SANGGHVI pic.twitter.com/JTKLBewjhu — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) March 3, 2023

TAJ: Divided By Blood also stars Sandhya Mridul and Rahul Bose in crucial roles.

