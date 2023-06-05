Home

Jee Karda Trailer Out: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Show Screams Romance And Drama From Miles Away

The upcoming drama series will stream on Prime Video from June 15.

Jee Karda features Tamannaah Bhatia and Suhail Nayyar in the lead.

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Amazon original series, Jee Karda today, June 5. Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Aashim Gulati, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka, the web series revolves around seven childhood friends. Jee Karda will make you embark on a journey with several twists and turns as it showcases the depth of human emotions.

The trailer shows Rishab (Suhail Nayyar) proposing to Lavanya (Tamannaah Bhatia), his long-time girlfriend. But, tensions arise when between all the friends in the run-up to the wedding. The story then goes on to take an intriguing twist after Rishab and Lavanya realise that it wasn’t a good idea to get married.

Tamannaah Bhatia, while talking about the show, stated to ANI, “I had an absolutely incredible time working on Jee Karda, for me, this show was the closest I’ve ever played a character that resonated with my own persona. Being a true Mumbai girl, having grown up in this vibrant city. The friendships I formed in school were unlike any other, and I believe those kinds of bonds are irreplaceable. This show truly captures the essence of nostalgia, reflecting the dynamics and experiences I understand so well from the city I belong to.”

Jee Karda’s trailer seems to be a breath of fresh air for those who enjoy watching drama, romance, and emotions. Within a few hours of its release, the promo seems to have created a significant impact on social media users. A user expressed their excitement about the release of Jee Karda and wrote, “Finally something good!! Can’t wait!!”

Another commented, “Looks promising.”

An individual requested to release all the episodes in one go. He commented, “Please release all episodes at once.”

Jee Karda is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and helmed by Arunima Sharma. It is co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. The upcoming drama series will be streaming on Prime Video from June 15.

Apart from Jee Karda, Tamannaah Bhatia is set to feature in Rajinikanth’s Jailer. She is also set to appear in Bholaa Shankar opposite Chiranjeevi. The Baahubali actress also has Dileep’s project Bandra in the pipeline.















