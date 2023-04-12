Home

Entertainment

Tara Sutaria Oozes Oomph in Scorching Hot Neon Bikini at Maldives Vacation, See Sizzling Pic

Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous in her stunning neon-green bikini during Maldives vacation in viral picture.

Tara Sutaria Oozes Oomph in Scorching Hot Neon Bikini at Maldives Vacation, See Sizzling Pic

Tara Sutaria Oozes Oomph in Bikini: Tara Sutaria is redefining hotness in her sexy bikini avatar during Maldives vacation at JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa. Tara is currently on her swimwear posting spree as she turns up the heat on arrival of summer. The actor never shies away from flaunting her hourglass figure as she has worked hard in achieving her desired beach body. The Ek Villain Returns actor often brings the much-needed glam-quotient in her holiday pics. She is known to be a slayer in any attire, be it partywear, wedding lehengas, swimsuits or formal wear. Her self-confidence makes any outfit looks stylish and captivating on her.

CHECK OUT TARA SUTARIA’S VIRAL PIC:

TARA SUTARIA SIZZLES AT MALDIVES VACATION

Tara captioned her post as “🍋🍋🍋.” She can be seen resting by the seen resting by the sea side as she donned her sexy neon green bikini. The actor flaunted her sexy abs and hot-toned legs in her tiny bikini. She looked alluring and sensual in the photo as she brought the much-needed oomph factor. Tara’s fans were lifting gasping for breath as they saw the jaw-dropping picture. Her drop-dead-gorgeous looks and oomph factor has set the internet ablaze. A section of fans dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis. While another section of netizens trolled her.

TARA SUTARIA STUNS IN GREEN BIKINI

Tara had previously shared her pic in a green bikini while there is a tropical background. She captioned the Instagram picture as “🦦🦦🦦”. Her bikini brief brings the much-needed sensuality with her hot-toned legs. Tara looks lost in her own world as she smiles while closing her eyes in the jaw-dropping raunchy picture. Netizens are left gasping for breath as the Ek Villain Returns actor blends oomph factor with panache. She looks graceful even in a beachwear. Actor Sanjana Sanghi commented “😍❤️.” Tara’s fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis for the picture. A section of trolls did wrote some nasty and sexist comments, but the actor doesn’t seem to be bothered about the naysayers. She is known for her sensuous beach photos and had earlier also posted a pic in a black and white monokini. She had set the gram ablaze with her bold look in hot swimsuit. Tara captioned her post as “Summer sun, something’s begun.. But oh! Oh, those summer nights🎵☀️🌊👙🏝🐚 #Grease baby for life.”

TARA AUDITIONED FOR PLAYING PRINCESS JASMINE IN ALLADIN

The actor follows a disciplined fitness routine despite of being a foodie. She performs Pilates and also loves dancing, in or to remain healthy and maintain her hourglass figure. Tara has trained in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dances at the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance, Royal Academy of Dance, United Kingdom and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, United Kingdom. She has been a professional singer since she was seven years old, having sung in operas and competitions since actor received a bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce. Tara started her association with Disney Channel India as a video jockey and continued to be associated with them, having two successful sitcoms to her credit. She was among two actresses selected for the part of Princess Jasmine in the American fantasy film Aladdin (2019), but lost the role to Naomi Scott.











