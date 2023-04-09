Home

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Call it Quits After Six Years of Courtship: ‘Split Was Not Dramatic’

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have amicably called it quits after dating each other for six years. The couple have not yet reacted to the split reports.

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Call it Quits: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s fans are heartbroken as the news about their alleged split is spreading like wildfire. The adorable couple who dated for six years have finally called it quits. The reports about their breakup has been a shocker for their fans and all the pop-culture enthusiasts. Both Taylor and Alwyn have a massive fan base and their dating life has been under the scrutiny of entertainment portals and tabloids for some time. The English actor who had often been spotted accompanying Taylor at events, holding hands has not been clicked with her since long.

TAYLOR SWIFT-JOE ALWYN AMICABLY PART WAYS

The reports of the alleged breakup were first confirmed by the entertainment portal Entertainment Tonight based on the revelations by anonymous internal sources. It stated that the split was amicable and “it was not dramatic.” When asked about the reason behind the breakup, the source told “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why (Alwyn) hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” as reported by Entertainment Tonight (ET). The 33-year-old singer is currently on her The Eras tour, which heads to Tampa, Florida next week. Earlier, whenever the gossip mills reported about the former couple, it was believed that they had been in a great place in their relationship. Taylor and Alwyn started dating in late 2016 and back in October they were “doing great” and their “relationship is super strong,” as claimed by ET.

TAYLOR SWIFT DEDICATED HER SONG TO JOE ALWYN

The update about their steadily blossoming romance came right after Taylor dropped her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, followed by seven additional songs released in her surprise 3am Edition of the album. Speaking about the lyrics of the song, Taylor had admitted that she was inspired by her and Alwyn’s romance, and the lengths they go to quiet the outside noise. She said “I happened on the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love.” The singer further added “If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful.”

TAYLOR SWIFT SPILLS-THE-BEANS ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH JOE ALWYN

The singer-songwriter also opined “I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody they’re going to weigh in on it.” Taylor also pointed out “Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Alwyn, speaking with Vogue in 2018, had said, “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people.”

