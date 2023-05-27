Telugu actor G Sudhakar recently reacted to reports about his death and asked people to stay away from fake news.

Telugu Actor G Sudhakar Slams Fake News About His Death

Actor G Sudhakar Slams Fake News About His Death: Telugu actor G Sudhakar recently rubbished all the rumours about his health. He urged everyone to refrain from fake news and misinformation. Ushakar assured his fans and followers that he was doing fine and there was no need to panic. The Telugu actor had to post a video of himself which is breaking the internet where he clarifies that he is absolutely happy, and that people should not believe in false news being circulated on social media. For the unversed, social media was buzzing about Sudhakar’s death. There have been misreporting about celeb’s health earlier as well.

CHECK OUT G SUDHAKAR’S VIRAL VIDEO ON FAKE NEWS ABOUT HIS DEATH:

G SUDHAKAR SLAMS DEATH REPORTS

In the viral video, Sudhakar said “Namaste. Whatever you’ve been reading on me is fake news. Please don’t believe in those rumours and spread. I’m very happy and doing absolutely fine.” He made his acting debut as the main protagonist in the 1978 Tamil film, Kizhake Pogum Rail. The actor played lead roles in many other films as well. Sudhakar entered the Telugu film industry in 1980 and for almost a decade essayed the central character in his movies. From early 90s onwards he started doing comic roles and gained popularity as one of the top comedians in Tollywood. Allari Priyudu, Sisindri, Pelli Pandri, Hitler and Dongataa are his best comic capers. Sudhakar turned producer with Chiranjeevi starrer 1988 film Yamudiki Mogudu, and went on to produce three more films. He was last seen in the 2017 Telugu film E EE. Sudhakar also worked in the Hindi movie Shubh Kaamna (1983).

