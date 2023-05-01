Home

Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya Dies By Suicide After Posting Emotional Video

Telugu choreographer Chaitanya died by suicide on April 30, Sunday in Andhra Pradesh. He rose to fame after appearing in the Telugu dance show Dhee. Hours before his death, Chaitanya took to social media to share an emotional video where he apologised to his family. In his video message, shared by a fan on Twitter, Chaitanya can be heard, “My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me and ensured I didn’t face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my friends. I bothered many people, and my apologies to all.”

The choreographer also added, “I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans.”

Reportedly, Chaitanya had taken loans and since he could not repay them, he felt burdened by the financial commitments and took the step.

Chaitanya’s last video was uploaded hours before his death.

This is unexpected #Chaitanya master, Suicide isn’t a solution,u are such a talented soul yet couldn’t understand how u could do this. It needs lot of guts to commit suicide,u could’ve used that courage to solve your problems,Super angry&sad on ur death#Dhee#RipChaitanyaMaster pic.twitter.com/6CpAkNvCn4 — Vamc Krishna (@lyf_a_zindagi) April 30, 2023

Chaitanya’s fans were taken aback by the sad news. He wrote, “This is unexpected Chaitanya master. Suicide isn’t a solution, you are such a talented soul yet couldn’t understand how u could do this. It needs a lot of guts to commit suicide, you could have used that courage to solve your problems. Super angry and sad on your death.”

May his soul rest in peace.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

