Thalapathy Vijay Birthday Treats His Fans To Leo’s First Look On His Birthday

By: admin

Date:


On the occasion of Vijay’s birthday, his fans have been given a return gift- the first look of his most anticipated film Leo. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Trisha and Sanjay Dutt.

Thalapathy Vijay Birthday Treats His Fans To Leo's First Look On His Birthday
Vijay, in the poster, is seen surrounded by blood, implying that there is going to be a lot of action in the movie. (Credits: Twitter/@Dir_Lokesh)

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay turns 48 years old today, June 22. The actor’s fans have taken the internet by storm to celebrate his birthday. They have also been waiting eagerly for updates about Vijay’s upcoming film Leo. The Varisu star didn’t disappoint his fans. It was confirmed earlier that Vijay’s first look for Leo will be unveiled on the actor’s birthday. Today, his fans have been treated to the first look of Vijay in the film. It was unveiled at midnight on June 22. Lokesh Kanagaraj, along with Seven Screen Studio, dropped the first look of Leo on Twitter. The team shared a poster of Vijay from the film. Leo marks the reunion of Vijay and Trisha onscreen. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, and Gautham Menon in pivotal roles. The film will be released on October 19.

Talking about the poster, it displays Vijay with a sledgehammer in his hand. The actor who seems to be sporting a fierce look in the poster. Vijay, in the poster, is seen surrounded by blood, implying that there is going to be a lot of action in the movie. A sledgehammer and hyena also feature in the poster. Portions of Leo were shot in Kashmir and a visual of the picturesque mountain can also be seen in the background of the poster.

As soon as the poster was shared, fans were quick enough to comment and thank the team for releasing the poster of the film. While some are calling the actor “Thalaivaa” or leader, others are going gaga over the poster. A fan called the first poster of the film a “mega blockbuster.”

Another Twitter user poured in wishes for Thalapathy Vijay, saying that his love for the actor never ends. He commented, “Love towards you never ends HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANNA.”

,“Happy Birthday my favorite Actor Dear! Happy Birthday to the most special man of my life. You are always so special to me, and I am wishing you a very happy birthday, my dear love,” a comment read.

About Leo

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and the director. Prior to this, the duo worked on the blockbuster 2021 film Master. Leo is speculated to be a gangster drama, and is also a part of the director’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). LCU is an action-crime thriller universe spearheaded by the director. In the film Leo, Vijay will be playing a gangster residing in Kashmir to stay away from the gang wars and runs a chocolate factory.

The makers have also decided to release the first single from Vijay’s Leo on his birthday. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track will see Thalapathy Vijay as the singer.










