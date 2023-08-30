The Association of Physicians of India – Ipsos survey shows that doctors surveyed believe formal guidelines will help increase adoption of adult immunisation

A recently conducted survey byThe Association of Physicians in India (API) and Ipsos, in 16 cities among adults aged 50 years and older, their caregivers and doctors has yielded compelling insights into why there is low adoption of adult immunisation in India. The survey shows that although 71% of adults aged ≥50 years are aware of adult vaccination, only 16% have taken any adult vaccines. Patients and doctors have provided significantly different reasons for low adoption.

A majority of doctors surveyed (90%) state that a lack of formal guidelines results in a lack of interest and adoption of vaccination by patients. Doctors also hesitate to discuss adult vaccination with their patients because they have limitations of time, and they also feel patients are less receptive to vaccination recommendations due to cost as well as prioritisation of treatment over prevention. Patients say that since they do not receive a firm recommendation from their doctors, they have not proactively taken adult vaccination. Many adults aged ≥50 (69%) and their caregivers (76%) do not ask doctors about adult vaccination because they believe that if they needed it, their doctors would recommend it. When asked about how to improve adult vaccination uptake, adult respondents (55%) and their caregivers (48%) said that measures such as those implemented for COVID-19 vaccination awareness can increase the adoption of adult vaccination.

In Kolkata, 82% of adults aged ≥50 are aware of adult vaccination and a higher number of adults (27%) have taken some adult vaccines compared to the national average. A significant number of adults aged ≥50 (65%) and all caregivers would trust their doctor’s word if advised to get vaccinated. Doctors in Kolkata have recommended adult vaccines to 94% of ageing adults.

Dr. Debasis Basu, Senior Consultant Diabetes & Internal Medicine & Specialist in Preventive Cardiology, Apollo Hospital, and the Medical Director, Healious Global, The Association of Physicians of India said, “We are aware that people depend on doctors to recommend adult vaccines for them. We need to persuade doctors to proactively do so and explain why ageing adults need vaccines for good health. Apart from this, programmes that address concerns, dispel misinformation, and frequently remind patients and their caregivers to consult doctors about adult vaccination are also needed to encourage adoption. According to our survey, awareness about shingles is very low in our country. Herpes Zoster (shingles), and particularly postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), have a major impact on patients’ lives across all four health domains – physical, psychological, functional, and social. Increasing severity of pain correlates with greater interference with daily activities. Non-pain complications such as HZ ophthalmicus can increase the risk of permanent physical impairment and may be at greater risk of stroke within the following year. Some elderly individuals may experience a permanent loss of independence after an acute episode of HZ. There is bigger challenge as it is difficult in administering antiviral agents before pain becomes established and the limited efficacy of pain treatments in many patients. This resistance to successful management is certainly represented in the high incidence of suicide; PHN is documented to be the most common cause of suicide in patients with chronic pain over the age of 70 in the United States and Western Europe.”

Certain misconceptions about adult vaccination also hold back adults from getting vaccinated. Many (50%) also believe that multiple doses of vaccines can make them dependent on vaccines. More than half of adults aged 50 years or older (58%) and their caregivers (62%) feel that there are better ways than vaccination to protect themselves or their parents/in-laws from diseases. In Kolkata, 55% adults aged 50 years or older feel the same and 41% believe that diseases other than COVID are not severe enough to require vaccination.

Since shingles is an important vaccine-preventable disease (VPD) amongst adults aged 50 years or older and there is low awareness about its prevention through vaccination, the second part of the survey was conducted with shingles patients aged 50 years or older to understand the level of awareness and impact of this condition on patients. Shingles, or Herpes Zoster, is caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus that resides in 90% of adults aged 50 years or older. It is an extremely painful condition where the pain can last for weeks or months.

The shingles survey shows that awareness about the condition is low in the country. Shingles patients find it difficult to differentiate between shingles and other skin conditions, resulting in delays in diagnosis that make the treatment less effective. Pain was the most distressing symptom for 79% of patients, and 72% were unaware of shingles before they got it. Even after they got it, 73% of patients were not aware that they can get shingles again. Chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension were reported by 66% of patients surveyed which made them more vulnerable to getting shingles and reinforced the need for such patients to get vaccinated.

