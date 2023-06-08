Home

The Kardashians Season 4 Underway; Executive Producer Gives Big Update

The shoot for the fourth season of The Kardashians has already started. The show has been renewed for the fifth and sixth season as well.

The third season of The Kardashians premiered on May 25.

Good news for all fans of the Kardashian family. The third season of the reality show premiered on May 25 and is already making audiences sit up and take notice of the changing dynamics in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Now, reports suggest that more seasons of the show are on the way.

Danielle King, the executive producer of The Kardashians dropped a major update on the show at the Hulu FYC event recently. According to Deadline, the producer confirmed that more seasons of the Kardashians are on the way. The shoot for the fourth instalment has already started.

“I think when you think about the Kardashian name, it feels so big, right? They have a global presence. It’s like, ‘Oh, the Kardashians.’ But I think when you really get to know them and you spend time with them, which I do every single day, what I’m surprised by, and delightfully so, is just the commonality, the things that we have in common. These are ordinary women with extraordinary stories,” King said.

She also joked that the show has plans to keep going till North West’s marriage. North West is the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Executive producer Ben Winston said that the team feels “very fortunate” that the show was picked up by Disney for the fifth and sixth season. Winston also spoke up about how the makers might have to change their strategy later on. “It’s actually a really hard show to say how it’s going to evolve. Because where we’ve got to be really smart is we’ve got to change as they (the Kardashian-Jenner family) change,” he added.

The Kardashians first aired in April last year on Hulu. Before that the family starred in 20 seasons of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The show Kardashians grabbed a lot of attention for showing a disagreement between Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney. The fight started after Kourtney Kardashian accused Kim of using her wedding with Travis Baker as a “business opportunity.”

Talking about the feud, Kourtney Kardashian told Hulu that she had removed herself from the family chat, but had been added once again by her sister Khloé Kardashian.















