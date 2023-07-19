Home

The Kashmir Files Unreported: Vivek Agnihotri Unravels The Truth Behind Kashmiri Pandits Genocide, Watch

The Kashmir Files Unreported: Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama The Kashmir Files was well received by audiences across the globe. The filmmaker created a new wave of cinema through non-linear storytelling. Vivek depicted the events of Kashmiri Pandits genocide in his period-drama which showcased the atrocities Kashmiri Pandits had to endure because of terrorism and a corrupt ecosystem. The film is criticised by a section of free-thinkers and politicians till date. The The Kashmir Files director had assured that he will bring out the complete truth by introducing first-hand account of witnesses and victims of the exodus in Kashmir in 1990.

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL POST:

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI BRINGS THE VULGAR TRUTH OF KASHMIRI PANDITS GENOCIDE

While sharing the teaser of The Kashmir Files Unreported on social media, Vivek captioned his post as, “PRESENTING: A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry. Only on @zee5 @zee5global @pallavijoshiofficial @iambuddha_films @shankh_r.” The teaser started with visuals from The Kashmir Files, showing Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Rawal and Pallavi Joshi. It was followed by captions which read, “The Film Which Shook The Nation…Divided Opinions…Brutally Honest…Or Half Truths?…Now Let The Facts Speak…The Kashmir Files Unreported.” After the title of the docu-series is introduced, a lady can be seen saying, “Now they want to narrate their side of story,” she then breaks down. It is followed by emotional clips of survivors of Kashmiri Pandits genocide. The video ends by another lady speaking, who says, India has a duty, to give us back at least justice to this.” As the teaser ends, the caption reads, “Can We Embrace The Reality.”

Vivek’s The Vaccine War is scheduled to release on Dussehra 2023. He is also working on The Delhi Files which would be shot later.

