Home

Entertainment

‘The Kerala Story’ Banned in West Bengal, CM Mamata Bannerjee Calls it ‘A Distorted Story’

‘The Kerala Story’ has been banned in West Bengal by the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee called it ‘a distorted story.’

‘The Kerala Story’ Banned in West Bengal, CM Mamata Bannerjee Calls it ‘A Distorted Story’

‘The Kerala Story’ Banned in West Bengal: The Kerala Story is roaring at the box office with its monstrous collection. The film has surpassed the earnings of MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It has also broken the first day record of Vivek Agnihotri’ The Kashmir Files. While the makers are basking high on the tremendous success of the movie, a section of politicians and activists are opposed to the narrative. The Adah Sharma starrer showcases the conversion and recruitment of Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). After the outrage, the West Bengal government has decided to ban the film in the state.

CHECK PUT ANI’S TWEET ON WEST BENGAL CM MAMATA BANNERJEE’S STATEMENT:

What is “The Kashmir files”? it is to humiliate one section. What is “The Kerala story”?… It is a distorted story: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/iT9qgR6i6E — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

WEST BENGAL CM MAMATA BANNERJEE REACTS TO THE KERALA STORY ROW

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee called out The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story in her press statement. “What is The Kashmir Files? It is to humiliate one section. What is The Kerala Story?… It is a distorted story,” the CM said, as reported by ANI. Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) West Bengal state president Tayidul Islam on Saturday had opined “The intention of this movie is very clear, they are trying to divide two particular communities. ‘The Kerala Story’ will disturb communal harmony in India. They are trying to disturb the Hindu-Muslim harmony. I think every citizen of India must raise their voice against this movie.” He further added “This is totally fabricated and created to propagate a false narrative. We won’t support it here in Bengal. ‘The Kerela Story’ should be banned because the movie intends to divide Hindus and Muslims in the country. I must say this is totally BJP propaganda just like ‘The Kashmir Files’. That was also propaganda in the form of a movie. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says about ‘The Kerela Story’, but ignores the developmental and other major issues in the country.”

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in crucial roles. The film released on May 5, 2023.

For more updates on The Kerela Story, check out this space at India.com.















