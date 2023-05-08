The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 3: Adah Sharma Film Beats Guardian of The Galaxy, Benefits From Controversy

Home

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 3: Adah Sharma’s Film Beats Guardian of The Galaxy – Check Detailed Report

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amritlal Shah’s film seems to have found its audience. It performed well through its first weekend and even beat Marvel’s ‘Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ at the ticket window.

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection first weekend report (Photo: Movie Poster)

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 3: Adah Sharma starrer ‘The Kerala Story‘ has had a fabulous first weekend in India. The film, which is running amidst a political controversy, collected double digits on both Saturday and Sunday at the Box Office. After opening at Rs 8.03 crore nett in India, it saw a good jump on Saturday, and Sunday remained even better. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the three-day total of the Sudipto Sen directorial is around Rs 35.25 crore nett in India.

This is a good number for a film that saw a Box Office clash with a Marvel superhero film. ‘Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3‘, starring Chris Prat and Zoe Saldana, the film had a decent weekend in India and collected Rs 24 crore nett from all versions.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BUSINESS OF ‘THE KERALA STORY’ AFTER FIRST WEEKEND:

Friday: Rs 8.03 crore Saturday: Rs 11.22 crore Sunday: Rs 16.50 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 35.75 crore

‘The Kerala Story‘ has taken the fourth biggest Bollywood opening of the year. The film is produced by Vipul Amritlal Shah, also credited as the creative director. It seems to have benefitted at the Box Office from the audience’s curiosity despite negative reviews and limited promotions. The film’s real test will begin on Monday – the first weekday – which will also give a fair idea about its lifetime run at the ticket window.

Meanwhile, both ‘The Kerala Story‘ and the ‘Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3‘ have got a week of an uninterrupted run at the Box Office in India until a gamut of movies hits the screens this weekend. Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘IB71‘, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s ‘Chhatrapati‘, and Gauri Pradhan’s ‘A Winter Tale At Shimla‘ are set to take over the screens this weekend along with other regional biggies. It would be interesting to see how ‘The Kashmir Files‘ makes the best use of the curiosity around it to keep crawling up. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!











