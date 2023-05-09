The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 4: A Decent Monday For Vipul Shah Film Amid Controversy

Home

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 4: A Decent Monday For Vipul Shah’s Film Amid Controversy – Check Detailed Report

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 4: Vipul Shah’s film which has been declared a propaganda watch by a section of the viewers enters its first week with decent numbers on Monday. Check the detailed report here.

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 4: Adah Sharma’s film which claims that around 32000 women were forcefully converted to Islam and trafficked to Syria, has been performing decently at the Box Office. ‘The Kerala Story‘ has entered its first week and the numbers remain fairly well – thanks to the rising curiosity among the audience amid polarising views on social media. On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee banned the film in the state, calling it a ‘distorted story’.

‘The Kerala Story‘ opened at Rs 8 crore on Friday after which it saw a jump and collected Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday. Sunday remained the highest-grossing day for the film and the film collected Rs 16 crore nett, taking the first weekend total to Rs 35.25 crore nett, as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF THE KERALA STORY AFTER 4 DAYS:

Friday: Rs 8.03 crore Saturday: Rs 11.22 crore Sunday: Rs 16 crore Monday: Rs 10.50 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 45.75 crore

ANUPAM KHER ON ‘THE KERALA STORY’ BEING CALLED A PROPAGANDA FILM

‘The Kerala Story‘, starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, has been supported by the likes of Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut. On Monday, Kher, while speaking to the media, reacted strongly to the criticism and ban on the film. He recalled the time when his film ‘The Kashmir Files‘ was declared a propaganda film. The popular actor said, “They are the same faces who are opposing such films and they can be seen everywhere. Be it CAA protest or Shaheen Bagh protest or JNU protest. They were the same faces who criticised ‘The Kashmir Files’. I don’t know their motive, and neither do I believe in paying attention towards them. In fact, they have become redundant. Again, I would say they are the same faces”.

Meanwhile, Vipul Shah, who has also been credited as the creative director of the film, said he would take legal action against the ban on his film in West Bengal. Addressing the reports on Monday, he said, “If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight”.

