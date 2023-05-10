The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 5 Adah Sharmas Film Sees Steady Growth on Tuesday

Home

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Adah Sharma’s Film Sees Steady Growth on Tuesday

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story has not just sustained but succeeded despite all the criticism and political attacks on the film. The Sudipto Sen directorial has already become the fifth-highest opener after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 55 Crore), Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer TJMM (Rs 15.7 Crore), Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan’s Bholaa (Rs 11.20 Crore) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 15.81 Crore) respectively. After passing the Monday test with flying colours, The Kerala Story witnessed a rise in its earnings on Tuesday. At a time when star-studded mainstream movies are struggling at the box office, the film produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah is creating milestone at the box office.

‘THE KERALA STORY’ WITNESSES RISE IN COLLECTION ON TUESDAY

The Kerala Story collected Rs 11.00 Crore approximately according to early estimates, as reported by entertainment portal Sacnilk. The film had previously earned Rs 10.07 Crore on Monday. The Kerala Story has seen atleast a jump of nearly 50% since its opening day, as reported by ETimes. So far it has raked in more than Rs 50 Crore within five days. Although the movie garnered lesser than Sunday, it is at par with earnings of Friday and Saturday on weekdays, which is a positive trend. On the very first day the movie had made around Rs 8.03 Crore despite facing competition from MCU’s sci-fi adventure Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which only earned Rs 7 Crore in India. Adah Sharma’s film also surpassed the opening of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which had merely collected Rs 3.55 Crore on its first Friday.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF THE KERALA STORY AFTER 5 DAYS:

Friday: Rs 8.03 Crore Saturday: Rs 11.22 Crore Sunday: Rs 16 Crore Monday: Rs 10.o7 Crore Tuesday: Rs 11.00 Crore (early estimate)

Total: RS 56.72 Crore

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee had recently imposed ban on the movie in her state which was also followed by Vipul Shah considering legal action. However, it seems the political row has benefited the business of The Kerala Story, just like The Kashmir Files, Pathaan and Brahmastra became game-changers.

