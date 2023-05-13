The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 8 Adah Sharmas Film Maintains Foothold Despite Minor Drop in Earnings Check Detailed Report

Home

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 8: Adah Sharma’s Film Maintains Foothold Despite Minor Drop in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 8: Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story has created a havoc at the box office. The movie has survived and retained its foothold despite all the political attacks and ban by the West Bengal government. A section of politicians, activists and critics hav termed the movie a propaganda film as it mentions about ‘Love Jihaad.’ The Kerala Story is inspired by the alleged conversion and recruitment of Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). The controversy and backlash has worked in the movie’s favour and audiences turned up in larger numbers at the theatres. The Sudipto Sen directorial is inching closer towards Rs 100 Crore mark.

THE KERALA STORY SEES A DROP IN EARNINGS ON SECOND FRIDAY

The Kerala Story saw a minor drop in earnings on its second Friday. It garnered around Rs 12.23 Crore at the box office, as reported by Sacnilk portal. Its Thursday collection was Rs 12.5 Crore. The film has remained steady ever since its release. It had surpassed the first day collection of MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which stood at Rs 7 Crore. The Kerala Story earned Rs 8 Crore on its opening day which is even more than Vivek Agnihotri’s blockbuster The Kashmir Files which collected Rs 3.55 Crore on its first Friday.

Friday: Rs 8.03 Crore Saturday: Rs 11.22 Crore Sunday: Rs 16 Crore Monday: Rs 10.o7 Crore Tuesday: Rs 11.14 Crore Wednesday: Rs 12.00 Crore Thursday: Rs 12.50 Crore Friday: Rs 12.23 Crore

Total: Rs 93.59 Crore

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023, and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Apart from Adah, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini.















