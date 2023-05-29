The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Breaks Silence on BJP Liking The Film, Comments on Kamal Haasan Reaction

Home

The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Breaks Silence on ‘BJP Liking The Film’, Comments on Kamal Haasan’s Reaction

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen comments on Kamal Haasan speaking against the film and how people are calling it a film ‘liked by the BJP.’

Sudipto Sen on Kamal Haasan’s statement (Photo: IANS)

The Kerala Story controversy: The release of ‘The Kerala Story‘ triggered polarising reactions in the country. The film did a good Box Office business but was deemed ‘propaganda’ by a section of the audience. Actor Kamal Haasan also called it a ‘propaganda’ film in his statement a few days back and now, the director of the film reacted to the same. Speaking to a daily, Sudipto Sen commented on why his film is being criticised, banned, and called propaganda by a section of the audience.

While speaking to the media in Abu Dhabi, Haasan said he was against ‘The Kerala Story’. He said, “I told you, it’s propagandist films that I am against. It’s not enough if you write a ‘true story’ just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true.” In an interview with Hindustan Times now, Sen said there are people who were earlier called ‘The Kerala Story’ propaganda but changed their minds after watching it. When asked about Kamal Haasan‘s statement, he said, “I don’t react to (such statements). Earlier I used to try and explain, but today, I don’t do that because people who called it a propaganda film, after watching it said it was nice. Those who didn’t see it are criticising it.”

He talked about the film not being screened in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. “The same way it was not released in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. These guys didn’t see the film so they think it is propaganda. There are very stupid stereotypes in our country… life has to be black or white, they don’t know life exists in the grey,” he added.

Amid the entire flak that the film received after its release earlier this month, PM Narendra Modi mentioned it in his speech. Many other politicians from the BJP further praised the film and encouraged the audience to watch it in theatres. The director reacted to his film being liked by the party. He said, “If BJP is liking the film, that doesn’t mean it’s their film. Not only BJP, but Congress and any other political party… internationally in 37 countries, people are liking it. Even if they have a criticism, they are calling and discussing it with me. I don’t have any regrets about that.”

Sen went on to criticise those who are spreading negativity about his film. He said the real propaganda is people calling it propaganda without even watching it. He said, “What else would the words be than hypocrisy or petty! I have stopped explaining to them.”

‘The Kerala Story‘, starring Adah Sharma in the lead, is a story about Hindu women who are allegedly manipulated, brainwashed, converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Many have objected to the filmmakers’ claims that 32,000 women are converted and sent to ISIS every year in Kerala – a claim that hasn’t been proven by the makers yet.

Your thoughts on Sudipto Sen's statements?
















