Home

Entertainment

The Kerala Story HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

The Kerala Story leaked online: Mani Ratnam’s directorial, starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

The Kerala Story HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

The Kerala Story Leaked Online For Free Download: Sudipto Sen’s controversial film has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. May 5. Starring a gamut of actors across industries, The Kerala Story has been deemed a political film that has not been received well by many critics and intellectuals. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release in theatres, The Kerala Story was leaked in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality. Unfortunately, The Kerala Story’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

Some have declared The Kerala Story a propaganda-driven film that features the story of three young girls who were forced to convert to Islam and were trafficked to Syria. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani among others in important roles.

The Kerala Story has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntaalam, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).











