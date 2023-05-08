Home

Entertainment

‘The Kerala Story’ Producer Vipul Shah Reacts to His Film Getting Banned in West Bengal: ‘Will Take Legal Action’

‘The Kerala Story’ producer Vipul Shah recently reacted to his film getting banned in West Bengal by Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee.

‘The Kerala Story’ Producer Vipul Shah Reacts to His Film Getting Banned in West Bengal: ‘Will Take Legal Action’

‘The Kerala Story’ Producer Vipul Shah Reacts to Ban in West Bengal: The Kerala Story, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah has been in controversy ever since its trailer was released. In-spite of the film being well received by the audiences, some politicians have called out the makers for promoting hate speech. The movie directed by Sudipto Sen is based on the conversion of Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Syria And Iraq) radicals. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had earlier slammed the film. Recently, the West Bengal government has announced ban on The Kerala Story in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee also called it ‘a distorted story,’ in her press statement.

CHECK OUT VIPUL SHAH’S VIDEO REACTING TO THE KERALA STORY BAN IN WEST BENGAL:

#WATCH | Reacting on his film #TheKeralaStory being banned in West Bengal, film’s producer Vipul Shah says, “If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight.” https://t.co/FY3Qz8cljK pic.twitter.com/LeY23flUOg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

VIPUL SHAH SAYS HE WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AFTER THE KERALA STORY GETS BANNED IN WEST BENGAL

When Vipul Shah was quizzed about the recent ban on the film by the West Bengal CM, he said “If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight.” Reacting to the whole controversy over The Kerala Story, Mamata Bannerjee had stated that “What is The Kashmir Files? It is to humiliate one section. What is The Kerala Story?… It is a distorted story.”

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in crucial roles. The film released on May 5, 2023.

For more updates on The Kerela Story, check out this space at .















